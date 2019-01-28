App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

During Q3FY19, its net profit increased by 49% to Rs 52.1 crore from Rs.35.02 crore on YoY basis on 18% higher sales of Rs.2058.37 crore.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Radico Khaitan is one of the largest players in the Indian spirits industry and owns brands like 8PM whisky, Magic Moments vodka, etc. It operates three distilleries and one JV with total capacity of 157 million litres (30 mn cases of IMFL and 7 mn cases of country liquor) and 33 bottling units spread across the country. It is presently the market leader in premium vodka category with its brand Magic Moments. Company has posted strong numbers for Q3FY19.

During Q3FY19, its net profit increased by 49% to Rs 52.1 crore from Rs.35.02 crore on YoY basis on 18% higher sales of Rs.2058.37 crore. During 9MFY19, its PAT grew 67% to Rs.149.01 crore from Rs.89.30 crore on 31.93% higher sales of Rs.6079.74 crore.

RKL trades at PE ratio of 31x. The company’s strategy has been to drive growth that is led by premium products and is profitable, sustainable and responsible. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:21 pm

