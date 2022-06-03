English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Radhika Jeweltech; target of Rs 295: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Radhika Jeweltech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated June 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 03, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Radhika Jeweltech


    Radhika Jeweltech Limited’s (RJL’s) 4Q FY22 and consequently FY22 results came in below our expectations. Revenues were down 9.7% y-o-y to Rs 53.1 crore in 4Q FY22, while for the financial year, sales were up 69.4% to Rs 232.8 crore. EBITDA was lower by 38.9% y-o-y to Rs 6.4 crore as EBITDA margin declined by 574 bps y-o-y to 12.0% in 4Q FY22. In FY22, EBITDA was up 52.4% to Rs 35.2 crore in spite of a 168 bps drop in EBITDA margin to 15.1% PAT declined by 56.8% y-o-y to Rs 4.4 crore with PAT margin falling 914 bps y-o-y to 8.4% in 4Q FY22. FY22 PAT expanded by 19.6% to Rs 27.1 crore, even as PAT margin slid 483 bps to 11.6% in line with a fall in the EBITDA margin, which was further exacerbated by a higher effective tax rate as a result of a deferred tax credit in the previous year.



    Outlook


    The RJL stock gained 7% since we initiated coverage on the company on 21 April 2022. Based on an unchanged target multiple of 10.0x FY24E EPS, we arrive at a price target of Rs 295, reiterating a BUY with an upside of 55%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Radhika Jeweltech #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.