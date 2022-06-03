Buy Radhika Jeweltech; target of Rs 295: Khambatta Securities

live bse live

Khambatta Securities' research report on Radhika Jeweltech

Radhika Jeweltech Limited’s (RJL’s) 4Q FY22 and consequently FY22 results came in below our expectations. Revenues were down 9.7% y-o-y to Rs 53.1 crore in 4Q FY22, while for the financial year, sales were up 69.4% to Rs 232.8 crore. EBITDA was lower by 38.9% y-o-y to Rs 6.4 crore as EBITDA margin declined by 574 bps y-o-y to 12.0% in 4Q FY22. In FY22, EBITDA was up 52.4% to Rs 35.2 crore in spite of a 168 bps drop in EBITDA margin to 15.1% PAT declined by 56.8% y-o-y to Rs 4.4 crore with PAT margin falling 914 bps y-o-y to 8.4% in 4Q FY22. FY22 PAT expanded by 19.6% to Rs 27.1 crore, even as PAT margin slid 483 bps to 11.6% in line with a fall in the EBITDA margin, which was further exacerbated by a higher effective tax rate as a result of a deferred tax credit in the previous year.

Outlook

The RJL stock gained 7% since we initiated coverage on the company on 21 April 2022. Based on an unchanged target multiple of 10.0x FY24E EPS, we arrive at a price target of Rs 295, reiterating a BUY with an upside of 55%.

