Buy Radhika Jeweltech; target of Rs 295: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Radhika Jeweltech
Radhika Jeweltech Limited’s (RJL’s) 4Q FY22 and consequently FY22 results came in below our expectations. Revenues were down 9.7% y-o-y to Rs 53.1 crore in 4Q FY22, while for the financial year, sales were up 69.4% to Rs 232.8 crore. EBITDA was lower by 38.9% y-o-y to Rs 6.4 crore as EBITDA margin declined by 574 bps y-o-y to 12.0% in 4Q FY22. In FY22, EBITDA was up 52.4% to Rs 35.2 crore in spite of a 168 bps drop in EBITDA margin to 15.1% PAT declined by 56.8% y-o-y to Rs 4.4 crore with PAT margin falling 914 bps y-o-y to 8.4% in 4Q FY22. FY22 PAT expanded by 19.6% to Rs 27.1 crore, even as PAT margin slid 483 bps to 11.6% in line with a fall in the EBITDA margin, which was further exacerbated by a higher effective tax rate as a result of a deferred tax credit in the previous year.
Outlook
The RJL stock gained 7% since we initiated coverage on the company on 21 April 2022. Based on an unchanged target multiple of 10.0x FY24E EPS, we arrive at a price target of Rs 295, reiterating a BUY with an upside of 55%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.