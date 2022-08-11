English
    Buy Radhika Jeweltech; target of Rs 295: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Radhika Jeweltech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022
     
     
    Khambatta Securities' research report on Radhika Jeweltech


    Radhika Jeweltech Limited (RJL) reported solid numbers in 1Q FY23. Revenues were up 168.1% y-o-y and 14.7% q-o-q to Rs 61.0 crore. The robust y-o-y growth is attributable to a relatively lower base of 1Q FY22, which coincided with the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the abatement of the epidemic in India since March of this year, and strong sales by the company. EBITDA increased by 321.3% y-o-y and 105.6% q-o-q to Rs 13.1 crore as EBITDA margin expanded by 780 bps y-o-y and 949 bps to 21.5% in 1Q FY23. The exponential growth in EBITDA and EBITDA margin is attributable to a higher gross margin and operating leverage. PAT went up by 269.9% y-o-y and 129.9% q-o-q to Rs 10.2 crore with PAT margin improving by 461 bps y-o-y and 839 bps to 16.8% in 1Q FY23, following the direction of margin accretion at the operating level.


    Outlook


    The RJL stock currently trades at an attractive FY24E forward P/E ratio of 5.4x. Based on unchanged forecast and target multiple of 10.0x FY24E EPS, we reiterate a price target of Rs 295 and a BUY rating with an upside of 84%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022
