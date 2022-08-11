Buy Radhika Jeweltech; target of Rs 295: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Radhika Jeweltech
Radhika Jeweltech Limited (RJL) reported solid numbers in 1Q FY23. Revenues were up 168.1% y-o-y and 14.7% q-o-q to Rs 61.0 crore. The robust y-o-y growth is attributable to a relatively lower base of 1Q FY22, which coincided with the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the abatement of the epidemic in India since March of this year, and strong sales by the company. EBITDA increased by 321.3% y-o-y and 105.6% q-o-q to Rs 13.1 crore as EBITDA margin expanded by 780 bps y-o-y and 949 bps to 21.5% in 1Q FY23. The exponential growth in EBITDA and EBITDA margin is attributable to a higher gross margin and operating leverage. PAT went up by 269.9% y-o-y and 129.9% q-o-q to Rs 10.2 crore with PAT margin improving by 461 bps y-o-y and 839 bps to 16.8% in 1Q FY23, following the direction of margin accretion at the operating level.
Outlook
The RJL stock currently trades at an attractive FY24E forward P/E ratio of 5.4x. Based on unchanged forecast and target multiple of 10.0x FY24E EPS, we reiterate a price target of Rs 295 and a BUY rating with an upside of 84%.
