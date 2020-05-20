App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Quess Corp


The stock corrected almost ~75% from pre-COVID-19 levels on concerns around: a) the severe impact on general staffing and collections, b) liquidity position, and c) the potential legal liabilities in outcome-based businesses. However, given a) industry concerns around manpower shortages / sharp wage increases and b) government orders forbidding lay-offs, we understand the General Staffing segment has not witnessed any material dislocation thus far. Accordingly, we believe the above-mentioned concerns are exaggerated. A material impact is unlikely going forward as the economy goes into a phased re-opening and enterprises try to dodge the supply-side disruption.


Outlook


In the Base Case, we expect 13%/15% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY20–22E. In the Bear Case, we expect a 5%/-3% annualized change in revenue/EPS. Using residual income approach, we arrive at a target price of INR280.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 20, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Quess Corp #Recommendations

