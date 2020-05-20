Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 19, 2020.
The stock corrected almost ~75% from pre-COVID-19 levels on concerns around: a) the severe impact on general staffing and collections, b) liquidity position, and c) the potential legal liabilities in outcome-based businesses. However, given a) industry concerns around manpower shortages / sharp wage increases and b) government orders forbidding lay-offs, we understand the General Staffing segment has not witnessed any material dislocation thus far. Accordingly, we believe the above-mentioned concerns are exaggerated. A material impact is unlikely going forward as the economy goes into a phased re-opening and enterprises try to dodge the supply-side disruption.
Outlook
In the Base Case, we expect 13%/15% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY20–22E. In the Bear Case, we expect a 5%/-3% annualized change in revenue/EPS. Using residual income approach, we arrive at a target price of INR280.
