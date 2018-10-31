App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 1072: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1072 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Quess Corp


Quess corp management alluded its focus on execution and balance sheet management to boost its long term earnings growth. Improvement in operating margin will be supported by better revenue mix, improvement in operations of DIGIMAX solutions, turnaround of Monster and other efficiency improvement. With strong focus on balance sheet management and execution in each of businesses yielded tangible results in H1FY19 with superior working capital management leading to an achievement of 34% OCF/EBITDA conversion.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on Quess with a revised target price of Rs.1072/share (earlier Rs. 1302/share), valuing the company at a 35x P/E multiple (earlier 40x). In India, every month ~1 million people are entering the workforce, generating sustainable employment becomes an imperative which opens huge growth opportunities for Quess.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Quess Corp #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.