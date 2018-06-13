App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 02:43 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,250-1,270 for the upside target of Rs 1,415 with a stop loss below Rs 1,150, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

Quess Corp has been maintaining its uptrend and is trading in a rising channel since the beginning of the year. However, from the past five weeks, prices were seen fluctuating in a downward channel as the stock was making lower highs and lower lows pattern on the daily charts.

This week the channel breakout has been observed above the falling trend line along with positive divergence on RSI which is a bullish signal for the stock. So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,250-1,270 for the upside target of Rs 1,415 with a stop loss below Rs 1,150.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Stocks Views

