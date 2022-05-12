 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy PVR; target of Rs 2240: ICICI Direct

May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on PVR

PVR Ltd. is the market leader in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, it operates 854 screens in 173 cinemas in 74 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.79 lakhs seats. With leadership in the high realisation key markets of Maharashtra/NCR, it enjoys superior ATP, SPH and advertisement than peers.

Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the company. We value PVR at Rs 2240 i.e. 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
