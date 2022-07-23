English
    Buy PVR; target of Rs 2200: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    July 23, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's report on PVR


    PVR delivered record revenues, EBITDA and PAT in Q1FY23, as the industry had its first full quarter of operations since Covid. The company also witnessed the highest-ever ATP of Rs250 and SPH of Rs134, with footfalls trending toward pre-Covid levels. Ad revenue saw a sharp sequential recovery, while pre-Covid levels would be achieved in Q4FY23 as some large advertisers are taking time for decision making. In addition, we believe the sub-par performance of Bollywood movies is also delaying a full recovery. PVR opened 14 screens in FY23, with another 82 screens under fit-out. Management remains confident on adding 120+ screens in FY23. Capex would be funded through internal accruals. Management believes full footfall recovery will take 6 more months.



    Outlook


    Although there is a strong Bollywood movie line-up for the upcoming quarters, consumer acceptance is key. Given the strong performance, we raise FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by 7.2%/2.3%. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs2,200 (Sep’24E pro forma EBITDA).


    At 17:30 PVR was quoting at Rs 1,939.90, up Rs 26.45, or 1.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,967.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,926.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 28,057 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,143 shares, an increase of 85.28 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.51 percent or Rs 28.50 at Rs 1,913.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,010.35 and 52-week low Rs 1,224.70 on 28 March, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.5 percent below its 52-week high and 58.4 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,847.00 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PVR #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:38 am
