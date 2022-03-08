Buy PVR: target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

live bse live

We expect a swift recovery in footfalls in multiplexes during March 2022, led by a strong content pipeline (across languages and genres), pent-up consumer demand, and easing of COVID-19 restrictions across many states. Q4FY2022 revenues are likely to be decent despite weak January and February. However, a higher burn rate in January and February and re-opening of cinemas in key states would impact its profitability in Q4. We believe PVR’s operating profitability would be better than pre-pandemic levels in FY2023E, given pricing growth, structural reduction in costs and a strong revival in advertising revenue.

We maintain our Buy rating on PVR with a PT of Rs. 1,900, given strong growth potential, a huge content pipeline, and a robust screen expansion post normalcy.

At 16:01 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,597.50, up Rs 98.40, or 6.56 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,602.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,490.20.

It was trading with volumes of 85,614 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 67,853 shares, an increase of 26.18 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.26 percent or Rs 66.75 at Rs 1,499.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,838.00 and 52-week low Rs 961.00 on 08 November, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.08 percent below its 52-week high and 66.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,737.50 crore.

