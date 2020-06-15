App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on PVR


PVR’s 4QFY20 revenue/EBITDA plunged 23%/73% in 4QFY20 due to cinema closures led by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue was in line, while EBITDA was better than expected on lower-than-estimated operational expenses. - Given the complete washout in 1QFY21 (on the nationwide lockdown) and talks of reduced capacity due to social distancing, we have cut our estimated FY21/FY22E revenue by 45%/13%. We expect EBITDA loss of INR677m in FY21E (v/ profit of INR5b earlier) and cut EBITDA est. by 20% for FY22E.


Outlook


We expect PVR to deliver revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 3%/4% over FY20-FY22E and value the company at 13x FY22E EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR1,350. Maintain Buy.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PVR #Recommendations

