Buy PVR; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on PVR

PVR’s 4QFY20 revenue/EBITDA plunged 23%/73% in 4QFY20 due to cinema closures led by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue was in line, while EBITDA was better than expected on lower-than-estimated operational expenses. - Given the complete washout in 1QFY21 (on the nationwide lockdown) and talks of reduced capacity due to social distancing, we have cut our estimated FY21/FY22E revenue by 45%/13%. We expect EBITDA loss of INR677m in FY21E (v/ profit of INR5b earlier) and cut EBITDA est. by 20% for FY22E.

Outlook

We expect PVR to deliver revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 3%/4% over FY20-FY22E and value the company at 13x FY22E EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR1,350. Maintain Buy.

