    Buy PVR Inox; target of Rs 1780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PVR Inox has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    Vrushali Sawant
    August 04, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on PVR Inox

    PVR’s reported revenue at Rs 1,305 crore, up 14.1% q-o-q (largely in line with estimates), led by growth in average ticket prices and SPH. Driven by strong operating performance, ticket sales increased by 15% and Food & Beverage sales increased by 22% q-o-q. Pre Ind-AS 116 EBITDA margin at 6.2% was subdued due to lower Occupany which stood at 22.3%. The management is optimistic on the robust content line-up across languages, including big releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies and is eyeing recovery in advertising from Q2FY24.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on PVR with an revised PT of Rs. 1780, on the back of higher admits led by robust content pipeline across languages, traction in ATP and higher revenue & cost synergies going forward. At CMP the stock trades at 24.1x FY25E EPS and 11.3x EV/ EBITDTA.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:07 am

