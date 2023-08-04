Buy PVR Inox; target of Rs 1780: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on PVR Inox

PVR’s reported revenue at Rs 1,305 crore, up 14.1% q-o-q (largely in line with estimates), led by growth in average ticket prices and SPH. Driven by strong operating performance, ticket sales increased by 15% and Food & Beverage sales increased by 22% q-o-q. Pre Ind-AS 116 EBITDA margin at 6.2% was subdued due to lower Occupany which stood at 22.3%. The management is optimistic on the robust content line-up across languages, including big releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies and is eyeing recovery in advertising from Q2FY24.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on PVR with an revised PT of Rs. 1780, on the back of higher admits led by robust content pipeline across languages, traction in ATP and higher revenue & cost synergies going forward. At CMP the stock trades at 24.1x FY25E EPS and 11.3x EV/ EBITDTA.

