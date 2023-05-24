English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 64: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Punjab National Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 64 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

    Q4FY23 numbers were in line with expectations, with PAT at Rs. 1,159 crore. Provisions declined by 21% y-o-y/ 19% q-o-q. Core credit cost stood at 1.8% annualized vs 2.0% q-o-q. Net slippages were negative at Rs. 162 crore and for FY23 it stood at just 19 bps of avg. advances. SMA 1 & 2 book cumulatively now stands at ~2.1% of net advances. Asset quality improved sharply with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 102 bps/58 bps q-o-q to 8.74%/2.72%. PCR stood at ~71% vs. 69% q-o-q. Bank guided that credit cost for FY24 is expected at ~1.5-1.75%. Provisions would be largely related to back book (Net NPL 2.7% & Restructured book 1.3%). Thus, market may look through one-time book value adjustment. Bank is expected to further increase the coverage on bad loans in FY24.


    Outlook

    Quantification of incremental ECL provisions required to be maintained currently seems to be difficult and thus we await guidelines on ECL norms from RBI to get more clarity on it. At CMP, the stock trades at 0.6x/ 0.5x FY24E/FY25E BV estimates. We maintain our buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 64.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Punjab National Bank - 22 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:31 pm