Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 64: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

Despite reporting strong net operating revenue growth of 19% y-o-y/11% q-o-q, PPoP growth moderated to 13% y-o-y/3% q-o-q, led by one-off amounting to Rs. 909 crore included in employee benefit expenses (up 35% y-o-y/38% q-o-q). Besides this, additional Rs. 181 crore on account of bipartite agreement on wage revisions (starting from November 2022 for two months) was also included, but it is recurring in nature. Total provisions were higher by 41% y-o-y, led by higher NPA provisions (mainly related to the back book) to further strengthen PCR and higher standard asset provisioning offset partly with the write-back of provisions on the investment book. Thus, PAT reported at Rs. 629 crore was down 44% y-o-y, but PAT was up 53% q-o-q. Overall, PAT missed consensus and our estimates due to increased opex and provisions. Slippages were lower at 2.4% (annualised cal. as a % of 12m trailing loans) vs. 3.6% q-o-q coupled with contained recoveries and upgrades along with higher write-offs. Asset quality saw sharp improvement with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 72 bps/50 bps q-o-q to 9.76%/3.30%. PCR stood at ~69% vs. 66% q-o-q.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 0.7x/0.6x/0.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E ABV estimates. We remain positive on PNB as the bank is likely to deliver strong earnings, driven by loan growth acceleration and normalisation of credit costs in FY2024E/FY2025E. We expect RoAs of 0.7% for FY2024E and 0.8% for FY2025E, driving RoE of 10% and 11% for the respective years going ahead. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 64.

