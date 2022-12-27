Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 64: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

We remain positive on PNB as the bank is likely to deliver strong earnings driven by healthy PPoP growth (led by faster loan growth, higher margins) and normalisation of credit costs. We expect RoAs of 0.7% for FY24E and 0.8% for FY25E, driving RoE (return on equity) of 10% and 12% for the respective years going ahead. Strong recoveries which have started to outpace slippages and lower fresh slippages formation going ahead would help to normalize credit costs. Overall, the SMA-2 book stands at ~0.3% of loans. Improvement in corporate credit cycle along with the fact that trailing loan growth in corporate segment has been muted in the past few years should moderate NPL formation further. The bank’s coverage on total impaired loans stands at 52%. Bank is expected to further increase the coverage on impaired loans in H2FY23. Provisions are largely related to back book (Net NPL 3.8% & Restructured book 1.8%). Thus, market may look through one-time book value adjustment.

Outlook

We believe that the correction in the stock (~15%) provides good opportunity to add due to improved business outlook. The stock currently trades at 0.7x/0.6x/0.6x its FY2023E/24E/25E ABV.

