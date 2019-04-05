Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Punjab National Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated April 04, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank
We believe outlook for PNB has improved, with better recoveries and upgrades than slippages indicating peaking of NPA woes for the bank. Monetisation of Non core assets progressing well, to augment profitability and Capital adequacy. PNB effectively revamping organizational processes & framework to better manage risk.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating with revised PT of Rs 110.
