Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

We believe outlook for PNB has improved, with better recoveries and upgrades than slippages indicating peaking of NPA woes for the bank. Monetisation of Non core assets progressing well, to augment profitability and Capital adequacy. PNB effectively revamping organizational processes & framework to better manage risk.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with revised PT of Rs 110.

