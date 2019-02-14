Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 603: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PSP Projects

With a large contribution of ~Rs 0.9bn revenue coming from SDB (~Rs 2.3bn in 9MFY19) PSP posted a strong 53/24% YoY/QoQ top line growth. Margins continued to remain at the upper end of the 12-14% guidance band. With no significant interest outgo, PAT came at Rs 215mn (+41/22% YoY/QoQ).

Outlook

We have pruned revenue contribution from SDB by ~Rs 1bn in FY20E resulting in a 3% decline in FY20E EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 603/sh (18x Dec-20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.