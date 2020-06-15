App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 520 LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on GRSE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

LKP Research's research report on PSP Projects


GRSE has a strong order book at Rs265.4bn (19x FY20 sales). Adjusted PAT was up 79% yoy led by EBITDA margin expansion of ~120bps & lower tax rate. It reported robust operating cash flow of Rs6.3bn driven by favorable changes in net working capital. FY20 adjusted EBITDA margins was at 4.3% (+130bps yoy), excluding the impact of liquidated damages (LDs) worth Rs240mn. GRSE expects no major impact of LDs in medium term as it has completed delivery of legacy projects in FY20. Catch-up plan is being finalized to cover-up the delay occurred during the lockdown. Mgmt. expects labor availability to return at normal level within next 2months. Though GRSE lost 2months of execution, we are building in flat earnings growth in FY21 as, i) Q1 is seasonally weak quarter forming only 11-13% of annual sales, ii) P17A’s execution is ahead of schedule with launch of 1st frigate in Dec’20. We see sharp jump in revenues from FY22 with revenues of Rs60bn+ by FY24 driven by peak execution of strong OB. We believe GRSE’s ROE can touch to its historical trends of 25%+ by FY23E driven by 1) strong execution, 2) margins expansion of ~200bps and 3) better profitability.



Outlook


GRSE has robust balance sheet including net cash of Rs26.7bn (~90% attributed by stage payments). Healthy increase in order inflows resulted in proportionate increase in stage payments received for these orders, thus resulting in negative NWC. At CMP, the stock is attractively trading at 6x FY22E EPS. We retain ‘BUY’ rating with DCF based TP of Rs265, implying P/E of 10.5x on FY22E EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Buy #GRSE #LKP Research #Recommendations

