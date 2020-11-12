PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 490 HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

HDFC Securities research report on PSP Projects


PSP 2QFY21 performance was a minor miss, labour availability has ramped up to pre-COVID levels now. While execution is back on track, order book ramp up remains key from revenue visibility standpoint. PSP remains caught between growth and BS balance, FCFF has deteriorated due to pandemic and funding of suppliers, whilst PSP extension of SDB project completion timeline has impacted Govt project eligibility. Long term focus remains on Building & Factories segment with growth likely to pick up from FY22. No change in estimates.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on PSP Projects with a target price of Rs 490/sh (12x Sep-22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:39 pm

