Buy Prudent Corporate Advisory Services; target of Rs 1048: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent) is one of the leading mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management (AAUM) of Rs560bn as of Mar’23 and commission received of Rs5bn as of FY23. This is achieved through 26,949 Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) across the country as on Mar’23 which is a source of competitive advantage. Stock based business model and growing AUM have resulted in revenue/earnings CAGR of 30%/54% between FY19- 23, strongly anchored by monthly SIP of Rs5.2bn and high equity mix of 93.5% as of FY23. As distribution business successfully migrates to digital platform, foray into non-MF financial products promises future new business streams (Insurance based revenues have already reached Rs~700mn in FY23). Risks include increasing direct mix within equity AUM and cut in yields if they are not able to pass on the same to the MFDs under them.



Outlook

Recommend BUY with target price of Rs1,048 based on 25x FY25E EPS (adjusted for goodwill amortization) of Rs42.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services - 26 -06 - 2023 - isc