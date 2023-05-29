English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Prince Pipes and Fittings; target of Rs 716: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Prince Pipes and Fittings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 716 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 29, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Prince Pipes and Fittings

    We revise our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 6.4%/11% to factor in a) healthy vol. growth guidance of ~12-15% given strong traction in real estate, infra and agri., b) stabilization in RM prices, which will normalize EBITDA margin (mgnt. conservatively expects EBITDA margin will be 13-15%), and c) reduction in working capital & healthy cash flow. Prince Pipes and Fittings (PRINCPIP) reported better than expected profitability, mainly with rebounding EBITDA margin to normalized levels (+19%) on account of stable input prices and focus on improving product mix. EBITDA/kg improved to Rs 33.5/kg and even after excluding inventory gain, EBITDA/kg was Rs ~29/kg; much higher than pre-COVID level. We believe PRINCPIP's performance should further improve led by 1) focus on increasing capacity utilization, 2) premiumisation and 3) better FCF generation. However, Q1FY23 will be soft given its transition towards a global ERP system.


    Outlook

    We estimate FY23-25E Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.4%/41.0%/60.1% with volume CAGR of 12.2% and EBITDA margin of 14.5% in FY25E. We revise our TP to Rs716 (Rs693 earlier), based on 25x FY25E EPS which is discount of 10% to its historical average PE. Maintain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prince Pipes and Fittings - 28 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Prince Pipes and Fittings #Recommendations
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:04 pm