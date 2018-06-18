Buy Prima plastics; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Prima plastics

Prima plastics Ltd (PPL) recorded standalone sales growth of 19% YoY (~23% QoQ) largely driven by volume growth (I-direct estimate: ~14% YoY) in Q4FY18. The strong volume was on the back of capacity addition in FY17 at Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). However, the gross margin of PPL declined by ~170 bps YoY mainly due to change in product mix and partial absorption of high raw material prices. Addition to this, sharp rise in employee cost and other expenses (up by ~58% and 23% YoY respectively) was mainly on account of expansion in new geographies. As a result, EBITDA margin declined sharply by ~505 bps YoY. Further, rise in depreciation and interest charges was offset by higher other income and lower tax outgo, resulting growth in PAT by ~10% YoY. We have introduced FY20E estimates and modelled consolidated revenue CAGR of ~21% in FY18-20E led by 14% volume growth. We model revenue, earning CAGR ~22%, ~23% of Prima Dee-Lite in FY18-20E, which would result in Consolidated PAT CAGR of 35% during the same period.

Outlook

Strong earnings growth to drive the valuation We believe, despite intense competition, PPL is poised to grow in the domestic market backed by a series of expansions in untouched geographies, garnering market share from unorganised players (due to implementation of GST). Further, increasing proportion of overseas business would lead to consolidated Revenue, earning CAGR of 21%, 35% supported by expansion in EBITDA margin in FY18-20E. At the CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of ~12x FY19E and ~9x FY20E (Vs the all-time high one year forward P/E multiple of ~21x FY17). We ascribe PE multiple of 13x on FY20E earnings with target price of Rs 195/share and Buy rating.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.