    Buy pricol; target of Rs 165: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on pricol has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated February 28, 2022.

    March 02, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on pricol


    Pricol Ltd Q3 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹394.73 Cr, down 11.62% YoY and down 0.2% QoQ. Op Profit for Q3FY22 stood at ₹47.27 Cr, down 31.98% YoY and down 3.08% QoQ. Op margins for Q3FY22 came at 11.84%, -328 bps YoY and -72 bps QoQ. PAT for Q3FY22 stood at ₹17.34 Cr, down 19.04% YoY and up 18.28% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 12.6x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹165.


    At 14:56 hrs Pricol was quoting at Rs 112.05, up Rs 2.80, or 2.56 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 114.85 and an intraday low of Rs 108.20.

    It was trading with volumes of 189,699 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 252,865 shares, a decrease of -24.98 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.23 percent or Rs 0.25 at Rs 109.25.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 139.45 and 52-week low Rs 60.00 on 21 January, 2022 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 19.65 percent below its 52-week high and 86.75 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,365.68 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 2, 2022 02:58 pm

