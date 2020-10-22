Buy Prataap Snacks; target of Rs 835: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks Limited (PSL) has a diverse packaged snacks portfolio with strategic price points and pack sizes. With over 100 SKUs, the company caters to different market segments while positioning itself as a value-for-money brand targeting the value-conscious consumer. PSL acquired Avadh Snacks in 2018 with the objective of gaining a strong foothold in Gujarat, India’s highest snack-consuming state. With 55 SKUs, Avadh is the fastest growing and fourth-largest snacks brand with a market share of 6% in Gujarat. The company plans to launch the Avadh brand across the country by leveraging Yellow Diamond’s manufacturing and distribution setup.

Outlook

We value PSL at a target P/E multiple of 32.0x FY22E EPS. This generates a price target of Rs 835 with an upside of 40% and informing a BUY rating.

