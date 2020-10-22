172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-prataap-snacks-target-of-rs-835-khambatta-securities-5999321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prataap Snacks; target of Rs 835: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Prataap Snacks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Prataap Snacks


Prataap Snacks Limited (PSL) has a diverse packaged snacks portfolio with strategic price points and pack sizes. With over 100 SKUs, the company caters to different market segments while positioning itself as a value-for-money brand targeting the value-conscious consumer. PSL acquired Avadh Snacks in 2018 with the objective of gaining a strong foothold in Gujarat, India’s highest snack-consuming state. With 55 SKUs, Avadh is the fastest growing and fourth-largest snacks brand with a market share of 6% in Gujarat. The company plans to launch the Avadh brand across the country by leveraging Yellow Diamond’s manufacturing and distribution setup.


Outlook


We value PSL at a target P/E multiple of 32.0x FY22E EPS. This generates a price target of Rs 835 with an upside of 40% and informing a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Prataap Snacks #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.