you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Praj Industries; target of Rs 115: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Praj Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Praj Industries

FY18 was challenging for PRAJ as dip in ethanol revenues dented profitability and order intake grew mere 5%. Going ahead, as 2G orders gain momentum (mostly domestic OMC), the company’s FY19/20 new order intake could get a significant leg up. Also, recent management change—Mr. Shishir Joshipura appointed MD & CEO—we believe could be a key turning point in Praj’s growth story given his excellent track record.

Outlook

We expect profitability to ramp up led by pick up in 2G ethanol business and estimate 40% earnings CAGR over FY18-20. Deferment of 2G ethanol ordering by OMCs and probable change in the bio-fuel policy in the backdrop of possible government change continue to remain key risks to our estimates. At CMP, the stock trades at 32x/22x FY19/20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

