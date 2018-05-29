App
Stocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prabhat Dairy; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Prabhat Dairy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Prabhat Dairy

Net sales for the quarter rose 7% to | 404.9 crore (I-direct estimate | 425.5 crore) due to strong volume growth & decline of 25.5% YoY in milk prices. It posted 30% volume growth during the quarter, largely driven by increased sale of pouch milk, cheese and curd Gross margins improved 453 bps as milk prices declined substantially during the quarter mainly due to lower global skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our positive stance on Prabhat given earning visibility. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of | 220/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Prabhat Dairy #Recommendations

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

