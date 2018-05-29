Buy Prabhat Dairy; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Prabhat Dairy

Net sales for the quarter rose 7% to | 404.9 crore (I-direct estimate | 425.5 crore) due to strong volume growth & decline of 25.5% YoY in milk prices. It posted 30% volume growth during the quarter, largely driven by increased sale of pouch milk, cheese and curd Gross margins improved 453 bps as milk prices declined substantially during the quarter mainly due to lower global skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our positive stance on Prabhat given earning visibility. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of | 220/share.

