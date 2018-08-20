Buy PPAP Automotive; target of Rs 653: Axis Securities

Axis Securities' research report on PPAP Automotive

Automotive Ltd. revising the Target Price to Rs 653 on the stock, thus valuing it at 15.8x its FY20E EPS. PPAP Automotive (PPAP) in Q1FY19 posted consolidated revenues of Rs. 99.7 cr. (up 21% YoY, -22% QoQ) with its core Part Sales driving a 26% YoY growth. Despite drop in gross margins (on account of surge in raw material costs) the company maintained its 20% EBITDA margin mark in Q1FY19, 80 bps YoY expansion. Net Profit during the quarter came in at Rs. 8.8 cr (up 49%/-37% YoY/QoQ respectively).

Outlook

AXIS Securities has retained their 'BUY' recommendation on PPAP with Target Price of Rs. 653.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.