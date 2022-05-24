Buy Powergrid; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Powergrid

Powergrid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 172190 ckt km and 46900 MVA of transformation capacity. Powergrid transmits about 50% of the total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.



Outlook

Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 235 at 1.9x FY24E Book Value.

