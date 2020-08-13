172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-power-grid-target-of-rs-221-motilal-oswal-5692801.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 221: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Power Grid recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Power Grid


Power Grid (PWGR)'s result highlights the impact of rebate (INR10.75b), with reported S/A PAT declining 18.5% YoY to INR28.1b. Adjusted for the same and prior-period revenue, PAT was up 21% YoY. INR234b worth of awards would be bid out under various schemes, but we expect some delays. In this context, a declining order book does present the risk of growth slowdown.



Outlook


However, valuations at 1.3x FY22E P/BV and ~9% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with steady RoEs of ~17%. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR221/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Power Grid #Recommendations

