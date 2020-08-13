Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 221: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Power Grid recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Power Grid
Power Grid (PWGR)'s result highlights the impact of rebate (INR10.75b), with reported S/A PAT declining 18.5% YoY to INR28.1b. Adjusted for the same and prior-period revenue, PAT was up 21% YoY. INR234b worth of awards would be bid out under various schemes, but we expect some delays. In this context, a declining order book does present the risk of growth slowdown.
Outlook
However, valuations at 1.3x FY22E P/BV and ~9% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with steady RoEs of ~17%. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR221/sh.
