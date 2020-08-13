Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 221: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Power Grid

Power Grid (PWGR)'s result highlights the impact of rebate (INR10.75b), with reported S/A PAT declining 18.5% YoY to INR28.1b. Adjusted for the same and prior-period revenue, PAT was up 21% YoY. INR234b worth of awards would be bid out under various schemes, but we expect some delays. In this context, a declining order book does present the risk of growth slowdown.

Outlook

However, valuations at 1.3x FY22E P/BV and ~9% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with steady RoEs of ~17%. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR221/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.