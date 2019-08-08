Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 245: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Power Grid Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation
PGCIL’s Q1FY20 results were in line with our estimates. The capex was `29bn and capitalization was ` 14.7bn in Q1. PGCIL is a good defensive stock, with growth built in by the strong capitalization, which has reached a peak in recent years. This should lead to stronger cash flows. It has maintained capex and capitalization guidance given in the beginning of the year.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating, with a TP of `245, at a valuation of P/BV 1.7x FY20E.
