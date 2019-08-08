Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 245: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation

PGCIL’s Q1FY20 results were in line with our estimates. The capex was `29bn and capitalization was ` 14.7bn in Q1. PGCIL is a good defensive stock, with growth built in by the strong capitalization, which has reached a peak in recent years. This should lead to stronger cash flows. It has maintained capex and capitalization guidance given in the beginning of the year.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating, with a TP of `245, at a valuation of P/BV 1.7x FY20E.

