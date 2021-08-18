MARKET NEWS

Buy Power Finance Corporation; target of Rs 220: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Power Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 13, 2021.

Broker Research
August 18, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial's report on Power Finance Corporation


PFC reported healthy trends in profitability, with PAT of Rs22.7bn (+33.8% yoy, -2.3% qoq), driven by improvement in margins (~381bps) and credit costs (~49bps vs. ~86bps last quarter). However, disbursements remained weak at Rs113.3bn (-45.4% yoy, -18.2% qoq), mainly due to weak demand across segments. Asset-quality trends were encouraging, as out of the total Stage-3 assets of Rs211.5bn for 26 projects, 16 projects worth Rs158.2bn are already admitted under the NCLT with ~69% provision coverage, while 10 projects worth Rs53.3bn with 54% coverage are being pursued outside the NCLT. Overall coverage improved to ~65% from ~63% last quarter. Yields are re-prized at lower rates from Apr'21 to improve competitiveness among lenders. Hedging of ~86% of forex loans (maturing up to 5 years) also provides comfort over volatile forex losses. Aatmanirbhar plans for SEB may support near-term disbursements; however, finding new growth avenues - amid weak thermal power additions - is a necessity.



Outlook


We continue to like the company based on improving asset-quality trends and an attractive risk-reward. Maintain Buy and roll forward to Sept'22E with a revised TP of Rs220 (Rs215 earlier), corresponding to ~1x P/Adj. Sept'23E book. We are increasing the dividend payout estimate to ~45% by FY24E, based on revised guidelines from the RBI.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 18, 2021 01:45 pm

