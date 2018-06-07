Buy Power Finance Corporation: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Power Finance Corporation has reported degrowth of 42% in PAT on YoY terms. Restructured loan book is down almost 1300bps QoQ of which public restructured assets constituted to be around 6.9% of overall loan book, which is down by 870bps QoQ. Of total loan assets 65% of advances were extended to state power utilities, 8% to central power utilities, 17% to private power utilities, and 9% to joint sector power utilities.

Loan book growth stood at 6.4% QoQ and 13.6% YoY as overall disbursements went almost 2.5x QoQ on the back of strong loan off take in distribution and renewables generation. The company will remain focused towards the renewable sector due to the commissioning period in these loans is lower and the average yields are ~50-100bps lower too. Admittedly, contribution to loan book is still small.

Given that large part of stress pertains to state utilities, where recovery is just a matter of time we believe stock is available at a throw away price. It is trading at below band of it’s historic P/B value band. We are recommending a buy.

