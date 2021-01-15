MARKET NEWS

Buy Power Finance Corp; target of Rs 210: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Power Finance Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

January 15, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Power Finance Corp


We believe that with the rising share of PSU exposure and stringent underwriting practices, PFC’s asset quality trend is likely to improve. Our account-byaccount analysis of stressed assets indicates that the current provision coverage is adequate for previous years’ NPAs. In our view, the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat package for discoms should boost loan growth in the near term.


Outlook


We are initiating coverage on Power Finance Corp. (PFC) with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs210 (+73% upside). Our TP implies 1.0x FY23E adjusted standalone P/B multiple and 6x P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Power Finance Corp #Recommendations
first published: Jan 15, 2021 01:49 pm

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

