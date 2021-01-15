Buy Power Finance Corp; target of Rs 210: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Power Finance Corp

We believe that with the rising share of PSU exposure and stringent underwriting practices, PFC’s asset quality trend is likely to improve. Our account-byaccount analysis of stressed assets indicates that the current provision coverage is adequate for previous years’ NPAs. In our view, the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat package for discoms should boost loan growth in the near term.

Outlook

We are initiating coverage on Power Finance Corp. (PFC) with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs210 (+73% upside). Our TP implies 1.0x FY23E adjusted standalone P/B multiple and 6x P/E.

