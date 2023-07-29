Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 425: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) continued to deliver on its stated strategy with RoA sustaining at 4.8% driven by strong AUM growth at ~10% QoQ. Notably, despite the strong growth momentum, total operating expenses continued to decline (down 11% QoQ in Q1FY24) resulting in cost-income ratio falling to 38% in Q1FY24 from 58% in Q1FY23. End-to-end digital process leading to accelerated new customer acquisitions and data analytics-led cross-sell / upsell / preapproved offers is driving efficiency. Steady decline in GNPL ratio to 1.4% as of Jun’23 vs 2.7% in Q1FY23 despite the share of unsecured loans increasing to 55% as of Jun’23 from >30% in Jun’22, is testimony to its robust underwriting and right customer selection. Q1FY24 performance enhances confidence in the management’s long-term AUM growth guidance of 35-40%, earnings growth of 30-35%, NNPA in the range of 0.5-0.9%, and RoA of 4.0-4.5%.

Outlook

All of the above reaffirm our confidence in the company’s portfolio being tuned for growth. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 425, valuing the stock at 4.25x vs 3.0x Sep’24E book considering likely AUM growth of 35-40% and RoA of >4% in FY24E/FY25E. We are not yet factoring-in proceeds from sale of PFL’s housing financing subsidiary (INR 30.04bn, >40% of Jun’23 net worth) into our BVPS calculation.

Poonawalla Fincorp - 27 -07 - 2023 - isc