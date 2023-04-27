English
    Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 360 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 27, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp

    Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL)’s 4QFY23 standalone PAT grew 102% YoY to ~INR1.8b. Its strong operational performance was driven by: a) ~60bp QoQ margin expansion and b) provision write-backs of ~INR347m. PFL’s PAT grew ~100% YoY to ~INR5.85b in FY23. Its 4QFY23 NII grew 52% YoY to INR3.8b, while PPOP jumped 75% YoY to INR2b. PFL is focused on improving productivity supported by digitization and is reasonably confident of scaling up its businesses without investing in additional manpower or branches. The company has strong moats on the liability front, supported by its strong parentage. At its current size (one-fifth to one-tenth of peers in similar segments), PFL has a huge opportunity in its target product segments. With a healthy capital position, we believe the company has a long runway of strong loan growth ahead.


    Outlook

    PFL has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of AUM), higher business volumes and robust asset quality. We model a standalone AUM/PAT CAGR of ~38%/50% over FY23-FY25E and expect PFL to deliver an RoA/RoE of 4.7%/12.0% in FY25. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR360 (premised on 2.4x FY25E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

