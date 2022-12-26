Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawala Fincorp (PFL) is an NBFC which focuses on consumer and small business finance via products like personal loans, loans to professionals, business loans, SME loans, LAP, pre-owned car finance, medical equipment loans and auto lease. It operates across 21 states with a lean branch network and standalone AUM of ~INR132b as of Sep’22. This NBFC is the erstwhile Magma Fincorp wherein consequent to a capital raise of ~INR35b in May’21, the Poonawalla Group acquired a controlling stake in the NBFC.



Outlook

Initiate coverage with a BUY and a TP of INR350 (premised on 2.3x FY25 BVPS).

