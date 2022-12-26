English
    Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated December 26, 2022.

    December 26, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp


    Poonawala Fincorp (PFL) is an NBFC which focuses on consumer and small business finance via products like personal loans, loans to professionals, business loans, SME loans, LAP, pre-owned car finance, medical equipment loans and auto lease. It operates across 21 states with a lean branch network and standalone AUM of ~INR132b as of Sep’22. This NBFC is the erstwhile Magma Fincorp wherein consequent to a capital raise of ~INR35b in May’21, the Poonawalla Group acquired a controlling stake in the NBFC.



    Outlook


    Initiate coverage with a BUY and a TP of INR350 (premised on 2.3x FY25 BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

