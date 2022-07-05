English
    Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 310: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated July 05, 2022.

    July 05, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp


    Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Magma Fincorp) is a tech driven NBFC focused on consumer and MSME lending. It is a subsidiary of Rising Sun Holding Pvt Ltd (RSHPL), which is owned and controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla. RSHPL invested ₹32.1bn for a 61.5% stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp Ltd in Feb’21. Magma Fincorp went into business in 1988. The company has active customer base of nearly 7600 (as on FY22). It has an active presence in Business loans, Housing loans, Pre-owned car loans and General Insurance. Since the capital infusion, we have witnessed 1) change in senior management, 2) re-position of product portfolio, 3) improvement in credit rating, and 4) scale up in digital initiatives. The company aims to achieve 3x of Mar-21 AUM by FY25. We believe that the company is well poised for growth given the low base (AUM of ₹165bn as on FY22), recent capital infusion and improvement in liability profile. PFL has a strong balance sheet with CAR of 54%, additional provisions at 0.9% of AUM and Stage 3 PCR of 59%.




    Outlook


    We value PFL at ₹310 based on FY24E BVPS of ₹97 with a multiple of 3.2x. In a business where the principal resource is deployable corpus, the induction of Poonawalla Group is an immense advantage.

    At 10:24 hrs Poonawalla Fincorp was quoting at Rs 232.25, up Rs 2.65, or 1.15 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 235.55 and an intraday low of Rs 230.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 26,506 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 723,761 shares, a decrease of -96.34 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.50 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 229.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 343.75 and 52-week low Rs 141.00 on 13 April, 2022 and 25 October, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 32.44 percent below its 52-week high and 64.72 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,766.27 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #LKP Research #Poonawalla Fincorp #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:29 am
