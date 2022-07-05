Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 310: LKP Research

live bse live

LKP Research's research report on Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (earlier known as Magma Fincorp) is a tech driven NBFC focused on consumer and MSME lending. It is a subsidiary of Rising Sun Holding Pvt Ltd (RSHPL), which is owned and controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla. RSHPL invested ₹32.1bn for a 61.5% stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp Ltd in Feb’21. Magma Fincorp went into business in 1988. The company has active customer base of nearly 7600 (as on FY22). It has an active presence in Business loans, Housing loans, Pre-owned car loans and General Insurance. Since the capital infusion, we have witnessed 1) change in senior management, 2) re-position of product portfolio, 3) improvement in credit rating, and 4) scale up in digital initiatives. The company aims to achieve 3x of Mar-21 AUM by FY25. We believe that the company is well poised for growth given the low base (AUM of ₹165bn as on FY22), recent capital infusion and improvement in liability profile. PFL has a strong balance sheet with CAR of 54%, additional provisions at 0.9% of AUM and Stage 3 PCR of 59%.



Outlook

We value PFL at ₹310 based on FY24E BVPS of ₹97 with a multiple of 3.2x. In a business where the principal resource is deployable corpus, the induction of Poonawalla Group is an immense advantage.

At 10:24 hrs Poonawalla Fincorp was quoting at Rs 232.25, up Rs 2.65, or 1.15 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 235.55 and an intraday low of Rs 230.95.

It was trading with volumes of 26,506 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 723,761 shares, a decrease of -96.34 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.50 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 229.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 343.75 and 52-week low Rs 141.00 on 13 April, 2022 and 25 October, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.44 percent below its 52-week high and 64.72 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,766.27 crore.

