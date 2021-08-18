MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 195: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated August 15, 2021.

Broker Research
August 18, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


Emkay Global Financial's report on Poonawalla Fincorp


Poonawalla Fincorp reported profits of Rs645mn, missing our estimate of Rs754mn due to lower NII and NIMs amid a gradual shift toward a secured portfolio. Disbursements remained healthy at Rs17.3bn (+7x yoy, +21.5% qoq), mainly tilted toward secured products like housing. AUM, however, remained flat sequentially at Rs144.2bn. Gross Stage 3 witnessed a surge to ~5.4% from ~3.7% last quarter as lockdowns affected collection efficiency. However, trends are improving. The overall restructured book stands at Rs8.5bn (~5.9% of AUM) against which the company holds a provision of Rs1.5bn, with an additional overlay of Rs2.8bn (~2% of AUM). We continue to believe that Poonawalla Fincorp is well placed in terms of adequacy and liquidity. New management plans to diversify the current portfolio by making an effective mix of secured/unsecured products, i.e. affordable housing, pre-owned cars and business loans from current offerings, and new offerings like LAP, PL, loans to professionals, etc.



Outlook


With the change in guard, we believe that the company will see superior profitable growth, resulting in a significant improvement in return ratios. We roll forward to Sep'22E and revise the TP to Rs195 (Rs175 earlier), corresponding to 2.2x P/Adj Sep'23E Book (earlier 2.1xP/ABV FY23E) with RoEs of 12.1% and RoA of 3.3%. Maintain Buy with OW in EAP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Poonawalla Fincorp #Recommendations
first published: Aug 18, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.