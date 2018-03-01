App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polyplex Corporation; target of Rs 702: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Polyplex Corporation Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 702 in its research report dated February 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Securities' report on Polyplex Corporation


Polyplex Corp Ltd (PCL) is one of the world's largest manufacturers of thin Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) film catering to Packaging, Industrial, Electrical & Imaging industry through its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in India, Thailand, Turkey and the US with market share of ~5% in the thin PET film. PCL has a capacity of 186,000 MT of thin PET film and 28,800 MT of thick PET film which forms majority of the capacity.

Outlook

In comparison to its peers too, PCL is available at inexpensive valuations of 0.9x FY20E EV/EBITDA, with Uflex, Jindal Poly and Cosmo Film trading at 4.0x, 5.4x and 7.4x FY17 TTM EV/EBITDA, respectively. Thus, on the back of good growth potential and inexpensive valuations, we expect the PCL stock to get rerated going ahead. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy recommendation and Target Price of INR 702, valuing the stock at 3x FY20E EV/EBITDA implying an upside of 38%.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Polyplex Corporation #Recommendations

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC