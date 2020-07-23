App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 908: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 908 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Polycab India


Polycab’s operational performance was better than expected led by higher exports and pickup in demand for housing wires in June. Improved presence in US and Australia aided exports growth eventhough there was no contribution from Dangote order this quarter. Housing wire segment growth picked up in June largely from non-metro regions and due to some pre-buying by dealer (copper prices have rallied 24% since start of June). FMEG performance picked up in June (flat yoy). Q1 decline was largely due to loss of sales during peak season of fans. Polycab witnessed marginally growth in July led by strength in exports & HW and higher copper prices. Bottomline outperformance was aided by one-offs related to income tax refund, investment in JV and forex gains. We believe earnings revival would be led by exports and FMEG business. Polycab would benefit from the anti-China sentiment and penetration in exports market would be faster than expected.


Outlook


We have marginally raised our estimates factoring in higher contribution from exports. Current valuations of 16.3x FY22E P/E appear reasonable. Rerating would be gradual as FMEG share increases. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs908 (18x FY22E P/E).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Yes Securities

