Buy Polycab India target of Rs 884: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Polycab India

Polycab’s Q4 PAT (up 53% y/y) was in-line, despite poor sales (down 14% y/y), aided by a strong gross margin (up 783bps y/y) which may not persist. After a weak FY21e, we believe growth will return for Polycab, given its leadership in W&C, wide distribution network and strong management. Its fast-growing status, healthy balance sheet and FCFs are other positives.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain a Buy on the stock, with a target of `884 (16x/20x FY22e P/Es for W&C/FMEG), earlier `911. Profitable growth in FMEG will support a re-rating in the stock.







