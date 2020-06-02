App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 857: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 857 in its research report dated May 31, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Polycab India


Polycab reported strong numbers led by positive surprise on margins and higher than expected other income. Revenue was weaker than expected due to sluggish domestic market and revenue loss of Rs6.1bn due to lockdown. Export revenues jumped 3.4x yoy and was flat on a sequential basis led by execution of Dangote order and higher revenues from US. Company has executed orders worth Rs7.5bn of the total Rs11bn order from Dangote. Margins surprised positively led by improvement in product mix and price hikes taken in some FMEG segment. PAT outperformance was aided by jump in other income (114.1% yoy) and higher margins (+423bps yoy). Company has restarted all its manufacturing capacities and is gradually ramping up to meet demand from exports and Tier II/III towns. Company is looking at expanding its reach in the export market (US$38bn opportunity) as consumers shift procurement from China. C&W channel inventory is at normalized levels and lower in areas where demand has picked up in Q1.



Outlook


Valuation rerating would be gradual as FMEG share increases (+340bps over FY20-22). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs857 (18x FY22E P/E).


y



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.