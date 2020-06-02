Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 857: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Polycab India

Polycab reported strong numbers led by positive surprise on margins and higher than expected other income. Revenue was weaker than expected due to sluggish domestic market and revenue loss of Rs6.1bn due to lockdown. Export revenues jumped 3.4x yoy and was flat on a sequential basis led by execution of Dangote order and higher revenues from US. Company has executed orders worth Rs7.5bn of the total Rs11bn order from Dangote. Margins surprised positively led by improvement in product mix and price hikes taken in some FMEG segment. PAT outperformance was aided by jump in other income (114.1% yoy) and higher margins (+423bps yoy). Company has restarted all its manufacturing capacities and is gradually ramping up to meet demand from exports and Tier II/III towns. Company is looking at expanding its reach in the export market (US$38bn opportunity) as consumers shift procurement from China. C&W channel inventory is at normalized levels and lower in areas where demand has picked up in Q1.

Outlook

Valuation rerating would be gradual as FMEG share increases (+340bps over FY20-22). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs857 (18x FY22E P/E).

y





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

