Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Polycab India
Polycab reported PAT of Rs4.3bn during the quarter, 8%/16% ahead of Emkay/Consensus estimates on account of 130-180bps higher margin. Cables and Wires (C&W) reported 15% YoY sales growth. On a YoY basis, C&W margin improved by ~300bps to 14.5% due to strong growth in the international business, select high-margin domestic products, and judicious price revisions. FMEG performance remained subdued, with a 20% YoY decline in sales and marginally negative EBIT because of higher ad spends, employee costs and input cost pressures. Management indicated C&W margin of 11-13% over the medium term, while it reiterated its project LEAP-led guidance of 10-12% EBITDA for the FMEG business by FY26.
Outlook
Polycab continues to fortify its pole position in the C&W industry. We maintain our BUY rating with a Mar-24 TP of Rs3,600, implying 30x PER (Dec-23 TP: Rs3,147).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.