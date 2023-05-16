Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3600: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Polycab India

Polycab reported PAT of Rs4.3bn during the quarter, 8%/16% ahead of Emkay/Consensus estimates on account of 130-180bps higher margin. Cables and Wires (C&W) reported 15% YoY sales growth. On a YoY basis, C&W margin improved by ~300bps to 14.5% due to strong growth in the international business, select high-margin domestic products, and judicious price revisions. FMEG performance remained subdued, with a 20% YoY decline in sales and marginally negative EBIT because of higher ad spends, employee costs and input cost pressures. Management indicated C&W margin of 11-13% over the medium term, while it reiterated its project LEAP-led guidance of 10-12% EBITDA for the FMEG business by FY26.

Outlook

Polycab continues to fortify its pole position in the C&W industry. We maintain our BUY rating with a Mar-24 TP of Rs3,600, implying 30x PER (Dec-23 TP: Rs3,147).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Polycab India - 16 -05 - 2023 - emkay