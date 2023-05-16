English
    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3600: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Polycab India

    Polycab reported PAT of Rs4.3bn during the quarter, 8%/16% ahead of Emkay/Consensus estimates on account of 130-180bps higher margin. Cables and Wires (C&W) reported 15% YoY sales growth. On a YoY basis, C&W margin improved by ~300bps to 14.5% due to strong growth in the international business, select high-margin domestic products, and judicious price revisions. FMEG performance remained subdued, with a 20% YoY decline in sales and marginally negative EBIT because of higher ad spends, employee costs and input cost pressures. Management indicated C&W margin of 11-13% over the medium term, while it reiterated its project LEAP-led guidance of 10-12% EBITDA for the FMEG business by FY26.

    Outlook

    Polycab continues to fortify its pole position in the C&W industry. We maintain our BUY rating with a Mar-24 TP of Rs3,600, implying 30x PER (Dec-23 TP: Rs3,147).

    first published: May 16, 2023