    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Polycab India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Polycab India


    Polycab is the largest manufacturer of wire & cable in India. The company also entered the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) space in 2014 and has recorded strong segment revenue CAGR of 32% in the last five years. Polycab is the market leader in the wire & cable business with organised market share of 22-24%. In the FMEG segment, it is growing through new product launches and dealer addition across India. The company has ~4600 dealers, serving ~2 lakh retail outlets • Robust b/s with RoE, RoCE of 18%, 22%, respectively, (three-year average).


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We revise our target price to Rs 3300/share valuing the stock at 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Polycab India #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:17 pm
