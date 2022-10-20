Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Polycab India
Polycab is the largest manufacturer of wire & cable in India. The company also entered the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) space in 2014 and has recorded strong segment revenue CAGR of 32% in the last five years. Polycab is the market leader in the wire & cable business with organised market share of 22-24%. In the FMEG segment, it is growing through new product launches and dealer addition across India. The company has ~4600 dealers, serving ~2 lakh retail outlets • Robust b/s with RoE, RoCE of 18%, 22%, respectively, (three-year average).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We revise our target price to Rs 3300/share valuing the stock at 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.
