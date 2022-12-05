English
    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3215 in its research report dated December 02, 2022.

    December 05, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


    Our meeting with Polycab India Limited (Polycab) reinstated our comfort on the company’s long-term growth strategy of deepening its distribution reach, backward integration and scaling up both the wires & cables (W&C) and fast-moving electric goods (FMEG) through new products. Near-term growth in W&C segment would moderate due to lower realizations. Long-term growth would be buoyant led by private and government backed infrastructure projects and emerging opportunities in data centers, telecom, electric vehicles (EVs) and exports. Demand is soft in FMEG segment due to weak consumer sentiments. Early winter and changes in BEE norms to impact demand for fans in the near term. However, easing inflationary pressures and wider reach would bear desired results in the medium to long-term.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Polycab with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,215 (based on September FY2024E EPS) backed by various growth catalysts coupled with healthy balance sheet, comfortable cash position and improving return ratios.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

