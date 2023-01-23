English
    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3147: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3147 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

    January 23, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST
     
     
    Polycab reported PAT of Rs3.6bn – at 9%/20% ahead of Emkay/Consensus estimates on the back of 100-160bps higher margin. Cables & Wires (C&W) reported 11.4% YoY sales growth. Sequentially, C&W margin improved 200bps to 13.7% due to product mix and judicious price revisions. FMEG performance remained subdued, with flattish YoY sales and marginally-negative EBIT due to higher ad spends (overall ad spends at 4x of 2QFY23). Management indicated to C&W margin of 11-13% over the medium term.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on the stock, with new Dec-23 TP of Rs3,147/share (earlier, Jun-23 TP of Rs2,690) based on DCF methodology, implying 30x PER (unchanged). We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 3-8%. We factor-in 13% sales CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, C&W margin of 12-12.5% and FMEG margin of 4%/6% in FY24E/FY25E.