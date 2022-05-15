Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

Polycab reported better-than-expected performance for Q4FY2022 on all fronts with growth led by strong demand in cables & wires (C&W) segment. FMEG was affected by weak demand in certain products owing to broader inflation. Timely price hikes were able to combat inflationary pressures on cost and OPM is slated to tread higher going forward led by price hikes and healthy demand environment. Project leap remains on track with Rs. 20,000 crore revenue target by FY26. The company expects to outpace industry growth in both C&W and FMEG segment by market share gains through widening its distribution reach and product portfolio optimization.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (POLYCAB) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,000, on account of strong show in Q4FY22 and healthy long-term growth outlook in both C&W and FMEG businesses.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More