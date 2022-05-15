English
    Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


    Polycab reported better-than-expected performance for Q4FY2022 on all fronts with growth led by strong demand in cables & wires (C&W) segment. FMEG was affected by weak demand in certain products owing to broader inflation. Timely price hikes were able to combat inflationary pressures on cost and OPM is slated to tread higher going forward led by price hikes and healthy demand environment. Project leap remains on track with Rs. 20,000 crore revenue target by FY26. The company expects to outpace industry growth in both C&W and FMEG segment by market share gains through widening its distribution reach and product portfolio optimization.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (POLYCAB) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,000, on account of strong show in Q4FY22 and healthy long-term growth outlook in both C&W and FMEG businesses.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Polycab India #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.