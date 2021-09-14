MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated September 13, 2021.

Broker Research
September 14, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


Our interaction with management indicates traction in B2B, institutional and B2C sales, barring fans, post Q1FY2022. Consolidation of copper prices leads to improving dealer stocking, pick up in primary sales, and lower inventory. We expect H2FY2022 to be better than H1. Project leap target of Rs. 20,000 crore revenue by FY2026 remains intact to be supported by several organization wide initiatives including aggressive distribution reach. The company is one of the quasi plays on both infrastructure and consumption growth story of India.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,850, led by upwardly revised estimates and strong earnings growth outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 14, 2021 06:55 pm

