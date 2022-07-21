Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 2840: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

Q1FY2023 numbers were robust as growth was led by a low base, industry-leading volume growth and price hikes in both Wires & Cables (W&C) and FMEG segments. Near-term demand may be subdued as dealers/distributors optimise inventories post a correction in commodity prices. Polycab expects H2FY2023 to be better than H1FY2023 as the raw material prices stabilise and the festive season kicks in. Project Leap remains on track with Rs. 20,000 crore revenue target by FY26. The company expects to outpace industry growth in both the W&C and FMEG segments.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,840, on account of strong show in Q1FY2023 and various long-term catalysts in terms of market share gains by widening distribution reach and product launches.

More Info

At 17:30 Polycab India was quoting at Rs 2,229.65, up Rs 31.05, or 1.41 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,247.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,197.95.

It was trading with volumes of 10,314 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,058 shares, a decrease of -39.54 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.26 percent or Rs 50.80 at Rs 2,198.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,820.05 and 52-week low Rs 1,761.25 on 22 April, 2022 and 29 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.71 percent below its 52-week high and 26.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 33,356.93 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Polycab India - 210722 - khan