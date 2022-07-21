English
    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 2840: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2840 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    July 21, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


    Q1FY2023 numbers were robust as growth was led by a low base, industry-leading volume growth and price hikes in both Wires & Cables (W&C) and FMEG segments. Near-term demand may be subdued as dealers/distributors optimise inventories post a correction in commodity prices. Polycab expects H2FY2023 to be better than H1FY2023 as the raw material prices stabilise and the festive season kicks in. Project Leap remains on track with Rs. 20,000 crore revenue target by FY26. The company expects to outpace industry growth in both the W&C and FMEG segments.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,840, on account of strong show in Q1FY2023 and various long-term catalysts in terms of market share gains by widening distribution reach and product launches.


    At 17:30 Polycab India was quoting at Rs 2,229.65, up Rs 31.05, or 1.41 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,247.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,197.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 10,314 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,058 shares, a decrease of -39.54 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.26 percent or Rs 50.80 at Rs 2,198.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,820.05 and 52-week low Rs 1,761.25 on 22 April, 2022 and 29 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.71 percent below its 52-week high and 26.96 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 33,356.93 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 09:59 pm
